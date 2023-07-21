“Barbie” Soundtrack Features New Music from Haim, Tame Impala, Lizzo and More

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated new movie, “Barbie,” has finally arrived. Together with the release of the movie came the addition of new songs to the previously released singles, featuring Tame Impala’s “Journey to the Real World”), Haim’s “Home”, Lizzo’s “Pink”, Sam Smith’s “Man I Am”, and Khalid’s “Silver Platter,” according to pitchfork.com.
Starring Margaret Robbie, Ryan Gosling, John Cena, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef, among others, the Barbie movie is out today. Below is the track list for the movie’s soundtrack album, Barbie The Album.
Barbie The Album track list:
01 Pink
02 Dance The Night
03 Barbie World
04 Speed Drive
05 WATATI
06 Man I Am
07 Journey To The Real World
08 I’m Just Ken
09 Hey Blondie
10 Home
11 What Was I Made For?
12 Forever & Again
13 Silver Platter
14 Angel
15 butterflies
16 Choose Your Fighter
17 Barbie Dreams
Check out Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For” as part of the soundtrack.
photo credit: Sharon Alagna