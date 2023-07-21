“Barbie” Soundtrack Features New Music from Haim, Tame Impala, Lizzo and More

Home News Simon Li July 21st, 2023 - 7:11 PM

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated new movie, “Barbie,” has finally arrived. Together with the release of the movie came the addition of new songs to the previously released singles, featuring Tame Impala’s “Journey to the Real World”), Haim’s “Home”, Lizzo’s “Pink”, Sam Smith’s “Man I Am”, and Khalid’s “Silver Platter,” according to pitchfork.com.

Starring Margaret Robbie, Ryan Gosling, John Cena, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef, among others, the Barbie movie is out today. Below is the track list for the movie’s soundtrack album, Barbie The Album.

Barbie The Album track list:

01 Pink

02 Dance The Night

03 Barbie World

04 Speed Drive

05 WATATI

06 Man I Am

07 Journey To The Real World

08 I’m Just Ken

09 Hey Blondie

10 Home

11 What Was I Made For?

12 Forever & Again

13 Silver Platter

14 Angel

15 ​​butterflies

16 Choose Your Fighter

17 Barbie Dreams

Check out Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For” as part of the soundtrack.