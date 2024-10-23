FKA Twigs Claims Shia LaBeouf “Abused The Discovery Process” In Alleged Sexual Battery & Assault Trial

Home News Sydney Cook October 23rd, 2024 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

FKA Twigs has accused her former partner, Shia LaBeouf, of allegedly misusing the legal process in the lead-up to their sexual battery trial.

The artist, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, had previously dated the actor and following their breakup, she publicly accused him of various forms of alleged abuse, including physical, emotional and sexual misconduct. She claimed that LaBeouf allegedly physically assaulted her, attempted to strangle her and alleged that he knowingly transmitted a sexually transmitted infection.

In 2020, Twigs filed a lawsuit against him, asserting that he posed a danger to women. At the time, LaBeouf’s lawyers denied any wrongdoing and he refuted all allegations made by her. The trial, originally scheduled for November 2023, was later postponed with both parties agreeing to a new date of October 14, 2024.

Recently, court documents obtained by People reveal that Twigs’ legal team has accused LaBeouf of allegedly avoiding cooperation as they prepare for trial. The documents claim that while Twigs has provided extensive documentation, LaBeouf’s responses have been minimal and evasive, producing only nine pages of documents.

The papers also allege that LaBeouf claimed to no longer possess key documents and electronic devices and that he has avoided attending a deposition scheduled for October 11 by making himself unavailable.

Twigs’ attorney, commenting on the situation on Monday, October 21, stated: “As stated in our papers, Shia LaBeouf has not only mistreated my client, but continues to abuse the discovery process in this litigation. What does he have to hide? We are seeking the courts intervention to stop his nonsense.”

In response, LaBeouf’s attorney, Shawn Holley, downplayed the dispute, telling People that “This dispute concerns whose deposition is to proceed first and nothing more. Ms. Barnett’s counsels’ attempt to turn a very simple issue into something sinister is unfortunate.”

The deposition is now anticipated to occur on Friday, October 25.