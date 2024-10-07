NOFX Invites Members Of Bad Religion, Rancid & The Offspring Onstage For Final Show In San Pedro

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 1:23 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, NOFX‘s farewell came to an end on October 6 when the band performed their final show at Berth 46 in San Pedro. The performance was part of a three night run at the venue that included different setlists and surprises. To help NOFX to say goodbye, multiple fellow punk veterans who have been by the band’s side for decades showed up to join them on stage.

Brett Gurewitz and Jay Bentley of Bad Religion, who inspired NOFX to incorporate more melody into their music that led the band to become one of the early flagship bands of Gurewitz’s Epitaph Records, joined them on stage during the encore for a rendition of Bad Religion’s 1982 classic “We’re Only Gonna Die.”

Epitaph Records’s Rancid were represented when NOFX played their reggae-fied cover of Rancid’s “Radio” from their 2002 split on BYO Records and Rancid’s own Tim Armstrong came out to sing with them. They also ended the show with their 18-minute song “The Decline,” where they brought tons of veteran punk on stage on stage, including Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge, The Offspring’s Dexter Holland, Circle Jerks/Bad Religion’s Greg Hetson, JR from Less Than Jake, the Foo Fighters/No Use For A Name’s Chris Shiflett, members of Rise Against.

NOFX also brought out former Mighty Mighty Bosstones member Nate Albert to join them on “180 Degrees,” they covered Minor Threat’s “Straight Edge” and much more took place throughout the 33 song set.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat