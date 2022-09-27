NOFX Announces New Album Double for Dec 2022 Release and Share Head Bangin’ New Single “Crashing Your Party”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 4:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Punk band NOFX dropped the Single Album on February of last year and now the band will be releasing the Double Album on December 2. The album will have ten tracks on it and it is available for pre-order right now. Also NOFX have released the first single from Double Album titled “Darby Crashing Your Party.” The tune is available on any digital service provider or on YouTube.

NOFX does a great job with sticking to their musical roots on “Darby Crashing Your Party” because the whole tune screams punk music. Right off the bat, the thrilling sound of high pitched guitar riffs can be heard shaking the background with amazing sound and the drum playing is wonderful due to the fast paced musical tempo and killer drum beats that contributes to the lingering insanity. The best part about this composition is the vocal performance because the voice matches and compliments the pace of the instrumentation and it remains strong and steady throughout the whole thing. NOFX are heating things up with “Darby Crashing Your Party.”

Double Album Track List

1. Darby Crashing Your Party

2. My Favorite Enemy

3. Don’t Count on Me

4. Johanna Constant Teen

5. Punk Rock Cliché

6. Fuck Day Six

7. Is It Too Soon if Time Is Relative?

8. Alcopollack

9. Three Against Me

10. Gone with the Heroined