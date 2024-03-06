NOFX Announces New Half Album For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “I’m A Rat”

Home News Roy Lott March 6th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

NOFX has announced that their much anticipated new album called Half Album will be released on April 19. Along with the announcement, the band has also released its lead single “I’m A Rat” along with its accompanying music video. The visual features Micky getting frisky. Check it out below.

Fat Mike had to share about their latest release in a press release, saying “Was it worth it? Was it worth spending five years finishing the five songs on my double album project that I thought were the worst of the bunch? Was it a good idea to spend so much time raising the runts of the litter?” He continues to say “Was it an error in judgement when I wrote a song about the magnitude of my arrogance? I think the answers to all these rhetorical questions might be found by listening to this half-sided album….. but I seriously doubt it.” Check out the new song and visual below.

Fat Mike has never done things by halves until now. As NOFX wind up their time on this planet after 40 years, the seminal punk band—completed by Eric Melvin, Erik ‘Smelly’ Sandin, and Aaron’ El Hefe’ Abeyta—have decided the time is right to do exactly that. Well, kind of. After 2021’s Single Album and 2022’s Double Album, NOFX’s latest release is called Half Album. Because that’s precisely what it is. The fifth side of their epic Double Album. “These songs were all recorded at the same time,” the frontman explains. “It just takes me a while to finish shit. So, this is me tying up loose ends, which is very good for the soul.”

Later this year, the band will also be heading out on their farewell tour, which will kick off on April 6 in Fort Worth, TX. Tickets are on sale now.

Half Album Track-listing:

1. Fake-A-Wish Foundation

2. I’m a Rat

3. The Queen Is Dead

4. The Humblest Man in the World

5. The Last Drag