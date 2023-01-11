NOFX Announces Final Tour: 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day

Home News Karan Singh January 11th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Professional maniacs NOFX were a staple of the vibrant punk scene in 1980s Los Angeles, and are credited with bringing the genre to the masses over subsequent years. After four decades of bringing beautiful, melodic chaos to the world, the group will soon embark on their final tour as they ease into veteran status. Branded as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day,” this run has been designed to leave a mark.

As of now, limited information about the tour has been released — it will commence on April 22 in Austin, TX, and wrap up in October next year as the band circles back to their native city in Southern California. Over these forty dates, they plan on performing entire albums as well as rarities, vowing never to repeat a setlist!

Frontman Fat Mike said the following: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath…These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

The first of these shows will be part of a larger gathering that is set to feature fellow heavyweights such as Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Get Dead, Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Bombpops, PEARS and Piñata Protest, among others. The event will take place on Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, TX, and its tickets go on sale this Friday. Purchase them here.

More European tour dates will soon be announced. The ones confirmed thus far are:

April 22 & 23: Austin, TX – Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

May 13: San Diego, CA

May 19-20: Barcelona, Spain

June 2: Linz, Austria

June 24 & 25: Columbus, OH (campout)

July 22 & 23: Tacoma, WA

September 16: San Francisco, CA

September 30: St. Petersburg, FL