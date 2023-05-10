Fishbone Announce Self-Titled EP For May 2023 Release; Share New Single “Estranged Fruit”

Home News Roy Lott May 10th, 2023 - 9:28 PM

As a celebration of being together for nearly 40 years, Fishbone has announced their new self-titled EP, out May 26. Recorded and produced by NOFX’s Fat Mike, Fishbone will be released via his new label Bottles To The Ground. After years of touring and rotating members, 2023 finds the band back to its most solid line up which includes four of its six original members, including Chris Dowd who returns to the band for the first time since 1994. They have also shared the new single “Estranged Fruit,” a collaboration with NOFX.

Dowd says, “‘Estranged Fruit’ is a timeless composition merging the past and present embodied by the irony of us repeating what should be in the rear view mirror of a so called evolved society that still has far to go.”

“Fishbone is the one band I’ve always wanted to produce ever since NOFX toured with them in 1992,” shares Fat Mike. “When I got the chance two years ago….. I fucking gave it everything I got! I fucking love this band so much as friends and musicians, but I may like this record even more! I thank all of them for the opportunity.”

Fishbone is the first new recorded Fishbone music in six years. It was initiated a few years ago, but interrupted by the fact that for a short period of time in 2019, but had been put on halt with members of he band comig and going. What Fisher acknowledges with a knowing smile is “the difficulties of being in a whacked-out, everybody-is-somewhat-crazy band. The thing that creates the beauty can sometimes be the thing that creates the obstacles.”

The EP consists of five songs, including the previously released single “All We Have Is Now, “Estranged Fruit,” “I Don’t Care” and “Wake Up My Child.”