Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Announces Fall Date In Asbury Park, NJ Featuring NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face and More

Home News Mohammad Halim June 10th, 2022 - 5:14 PM

Fans of beer and Rock & Roll, unite! The ultimate Rock & Roll festival, Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, is back this Fall. This event is known for its craziness hybrid of beer tasting and listening to America’s most ultimate Rock & Roll artists. In fact, the festival dates feature up to three hours of beer tasting. The craft beer is known for its exquisite taste and for being the best in the whole region!

Fans who are going to the show on Sunday have a very special surprise. Hosted in Asbury Park, Punk In Drublic will feature a special “Sunday Funday”, with having happy hour pricing on the beers for the first two hours on the event. The General Admission for the Asbury Park show starts at $49.50 and $149.50 for the VIP admission. The doors open the event at noon time. The event day will be on Sunday, October 2 at Asbury Park, New Jersey, at the Stone Pony Summer Stage. The VIP sections will feature exclusive shady areas of the park, a private bar, and upgraded restrooms.

The line-up for the Asbury show will be NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face and more! NOFX. You can view the official list of dates and locations below for the rest of the events.

Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Dates And Locations

Friday, July 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

Saturday, July 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Outdoors

Saturday, August 20 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

Saturday, September 24 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

Saturday, October 1 – Baltimore, MD – Port Covington

Sunday, October 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

For fans in other locations, check out our article for the Baltimore show!

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat