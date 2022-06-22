Punk In The Park With Bad Religion & Dropkick Murphys Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils, 7Seconds and More

Home News Roy Lott June 22nd, 2022 - 10:45 PM

Orange County’s very own Punk In The Park Festival has announced its lineup for 2022. Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys will headline the two-day event that will take place November 5 and 6 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA. Other performers include Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils, 7Seconds, Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, Good Riddance, Subhumans, Swingin’ Utters, Dead Boys, Pulley, The Briefs, Beach Rats, Love Canal and Urethane. Weekend passes are on sale now, with single-day tickets set to go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 am PST. Passes and tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.

Last year’s lineup featured Pennywise, The Vandals, NOFX, The Dickies and Guttermouth. Past lineups have included sets from Fear, Authority Zero, Gimme Gimme, Bouncing Souls and Chencha Berrinches.

Headliners Bad Religion is also set to play at the Four Chords Music Festival in Washington, PA in September. They will perform alongside All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Story So Far, Silverstein and Descendents.

Dropkick Murphy’s will be releasing their newly announced album This Machine Kills Fascists on September 30. The album includes ten songs and features Nikki Lane, Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours and Woody Guthrie. Its lead single, “Two 6’s Upside Down” will be released on July 6.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz