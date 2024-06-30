Keith Urban Announces New Album High for September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Wildside”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 30th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Country artist Keith Urban is making his return with the announcement of his new album High, set to be released on September 20th. This will be Urban’s first release in almost four years, after his 2020 album The Speed of Now Part 1, which peaked at Number 7 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard.

Urban has put out the first single of this new album cycle, “Wildside”. Billboard states, that the newly released song by Urban, is inspired by Joan Cusack’s character in School of Rock. Regarding “Wildside,” Urban tells Billboard “She’s the principal of a school by day, all prim and proper,… And then, a few tequilas at night and all bets are off.”

Listen to “Wildside”:

Regarding the album title, High, Urban explains to Billboard that the album title means whatever you want it to mean, it can apply to whatever makes you ‘high’. “It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical, or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia.” says the artist. Urban says that his highs come from spending time with his family and friends, as well as the thrill of playing his music live. “Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I always feel high – playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people.”

Creating this album wasn’t an easy feat for Urban, as he shared that his 2022 tour schedule made it difficult to create a cohesive sound for the album. He claimed that the album lacked continuity, and the songs didn’t work together as he hoped. But, Urban explains the creation of High as a learning experience, saying “I learned that what I thought was a framework to create within, turned out to be musically limiting.” Each song on the album has its own unique sound.

High is available for pre-order. Urban will also be headlining at the GoldenSky Country Music Festival in October, as well as making his return to the long-time running show, American Idol.

High Track List

“Blue Sky (Prelude)” “Straight Line” “Messed Up As Me” “Wildside” “Go Home W U (With Lainey Wilson)” “Chuck Taylors” “Daytona” “Love Is Hard” “Heart Like A Hometown” “Laughin’ All The Way To The Drank” “Dodge In A Silverado” “Break The Chain”

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz