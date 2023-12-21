Pink Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

In the summer & fall of next year, we wear Pink! Following the release of her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL, Pink embarked on her Summer Carnival Tour in June of 2023. The tour enjoyed massive success as Pink traveled areas all over the globe and grossed over 3 million ticket sales.
In lieu of these accomplishments, Pink’s team has announced upcoming dates for 2024. The tour will kick off in North America on August 10th in St. Louis, MO. Pink and special guests The Script, Rag ‘n’ Bone man, Gayle and KidCutUp will then be traveling to Canada and other parts of the U.S. until November 23rd, where the tour will cap off in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now!
Pink – Summer Carnival – 2024 North American Tour Dates
08/10 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
08/14 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
08/21 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
08/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
08/28 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium
08/31 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
09/03 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
09/04 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
09/06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
09/07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
09/11 – San Diego, CA – Dodger Stadium
09/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
10/01 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Park Stadium
10/03 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
10/06 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
10/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
11/06 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Stadium
11/08 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
11/18 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
11/23 – Miami, FL – Loandepot Park