Pink Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Eric Schneider December 21st, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

In the summer & fall of next year, we wear Pink! Following the release of her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL, Pink embarked on her Summer Carnival Tour in June of 2023. The tour enjoyed massive success as Pink traveled areas all over the globe and grossed over 3 million ticket sales.

In lieu of these accomplishments, Pink’s team has announced upcoming dates for 2024. The tour will kick off in North America on August 10th in St. Louis, MO. Pink and special guests The Script, Rag ‘n’ Bone man, Gayle and KidCutUp will then be traveling to Canada and other parts of the U.S. until November 23rd, where the tour will cap off in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now!

Pink – Summer Carnival – 2024 North American Tour Dates

08/10 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

08/14 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

08/21 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

08/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

08/28 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium

08/31 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

09/03 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09/04 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09/06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09/07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09/11 – San Diego, CA – Dodger Stadium

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

10/01 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Park Stadium

10/03 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

10/06 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11/06 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Stadium

11/08 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11/18 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium