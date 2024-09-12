Margo Price and Billy Strings Release New Folk Song “Too Stoned to Cry”

Home News Lily Meline September 12th, 2024 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Following the release of her most recent album, Strays II, Margo Price has re-entered the country/folk spotlight with her new single, “Too Stoned to Cry.” Along with fellow country musician Billy Strings, the two artists came together to perform a contemplative, yet powerful cover of the Andrew Combs song of the same name.



While Margo Price has previously performed the song, notably at the Radians Amphitheater in Memphis, Tennessee, this is seemingly her first time playing with her friend, and Strays collaborator, Billy Strings. Strings has had some curious team-ups in the past, but this duet fits each artist’s aesthetics perfectly.

“I may be biased,” Margo Price explained in an interview with Consequence Sound, “but I think this song shows how multi-talented Billy is as a player and a vocalist. His voice and delivery on this track absolutely blew me away and showcase his ability to sing and play country music with the best of them.”

Whether or not these two will collaborate again in the future is yet to be seen, but with Billy Strings’ new album, Highway Prayers, set to release on September 27th, the future is looking bright for these two, even if they’re too stoned to tell.