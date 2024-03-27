Luke Combs Announces Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Stadium Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer March 27th, 2024 - 9:32 PM

Country superstar Luke Combs is going back on the road! The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old stadium tour will run from this April through to the end of the summer, and fans are jumping to get any remaining tickets. Those may be hard to come by, however, since most of these shows are already sold out!

In addition to the tour itself, Combs announced through a recent press release that he will once again hold the “Bootlegger’s Tailgate Party” ahead of each Saturday night show, presented by Jack Daniel’s and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails and powered by Whiskey Jam.

Every party will have plenty of food and drink options, as well as pre-show merch and special live performances. Combs has revealed the lineup for these performances for the first three weekends through a recent press release: Ryan Larkins and Graham Barham, Shaylen and Greylan James, and Redferrin and Alex Lambert respectively. Future performers will be announced at later dates.

This tour is undoubtably going to be another huge success for Combs, who went viral once again after his performance with Tracey Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards last month. This performance has left fans wanting more, and they’ll certainly get more when they see Combs perform themselves!

