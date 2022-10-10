Corey Taylor Says He Reconciled with Joey Jordison Before the Drummer’s Death

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

During an interview with NME Slipknot singer Corey Taylor mentioned how he and the late drummer Joey Jordison reconciled their friendship years before Jordison ‘s untimely death in 2021. Taylor discussed how he and Jordison were texting each other back and forth before the death occurred and Taylor said the text messages were civil but strained.

“When we lost Joey, it took away the chance for us to make peace with him. I know some of us had talked to him on the side. We never talked to him as a group, and I think that’s something that we all regret. It’s a hard thing to realize that you missed an opportunity.” said Taylor

Also during the interview with NME Taylor made a statement regarding Jordison ‘s departure in Slipknot.

“We all had such a complicated relationship with Joey at one point or another. He was a man who was tormented by his brilliance and his demons. And it made it hard to live with him sometimes. I’m not saying that to cut him down because we’ve all gone through it. It’s something that we as addicts, we as artists, we as really mentally f..ked up people, have had to deal with.” said Taylor

Jordison died in sleep on July 2021. He was 46 years old.