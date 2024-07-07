Suicidal Tendencies Unveils First New Single “Nós Somos Família” Featuring Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 7th, 2024 - 4:21 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Suicidal Tendencies has shared a new single “Nós Somos Família,” their first release with new drummer Jay Weinberg, former Slipknot drummer.

Jay Weinberg played with Suicidal Tendencies, live for the first time on March 14th, 2024 since split with Slipknot. Although, Weinberg had posted announcing his recruitment to Suicidal Tendencies on March 4th, 2024 on Instagram. At the time, Slipknot had explained that firing Jay Weinberg was a matter of “going different ways,” though Weinberg has expressed he felt blindsided by the band.

Since then, he has become a staple member in the band. Weinberg has been pushing to make a record with Suicidal Tendencies. Mike Muir at a press conference during Hellfest, said, “…but now having [guitarist] Ben [Weinman] in the band, [drummer] Jay in the band…. One of the first things Jay did after we did a couple shows, he’s just, like, going, ‘Dude, I wanna fucking make a record.”’ Muir went on to discuss the potential of new music, saying, “..and so I think that we’re definitely leaning towards doing it.”

The new single “Nós Somos Família,” is a rendition of Suicidal Tendencies, 1990’s song “We Are Family.” The new single is in Portuguese and features a plethora of Brazilian artists such as, Badauí from CPM22, João Gordo from Ratios de Porão, Supla, Rodrigo Lima from Dead Fish, Marcão Britto, B Negão from Planet Hemp, Thiago Castanho (Charlie Brown Jr), Fernanda Lira from CRYPTA and formerly with band Nervosa. Additionally, the music video included skateboarding champions Sandro Dias and Pedro Barros.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock