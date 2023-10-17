Slipknot’s Joey Jordison’s Final Recording Of Skinny Puppy Cover “Assimilate” Released

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

The late Joey Jordison’s final recording was a cover of the Skinny Puppy cult hit “Assimilate,” which is featured on Alien Vampires’s new album Return Me To Hell. The album is out now by the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix.

Alien Vampire recorded the cover in collaboration with Electhrone, Attila Csihar (Mayhem) and Istvan Zilahy (Plasma Pool) next to the late Joey Jordison (Slipknot.)

It was Attila Csihar, Mayhem vocalist and Jordison’s former bandmate in Sinsaenum, who confirms on Instagram that “Assimilate” was Jordison‘s final recording before his death,

