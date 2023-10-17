mxdwn Music

Menu

Slipknot’s Joey Jordison’s Final Recording Of Skinny Puppy Cover “Assimilate” Released

October 17th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Slipknot’s Joey Jordison’s Final Recording Of Skinny Puppy Cover “Assimilate” Released

The late Joey Jordison’s final recording was a cover of the Skinny Puppy cult hit “Assimilate,” which is  featured on Alien Vampires’s new album Return Me To Hell. The album is out now by the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix.

Alien Vampire recorded the cover in collaboration with Electhrone, Attila Csihar (Mayhem) and Istvan Zilahy (Plasma Pool) next to the late Joey Jordison (Slipknot.)

It was Attila Csihar, Mayhem vocalist and Jordison’s former bandmate in Sinsaenum, who confirms on Instagram that “Assimilate” was Jordison‘s final recording before his death,

“Check out our Assimilate cover with Alien Vampires! (Between us, it’s Joey Jordisons last recording. RIP my Blood!):”

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.