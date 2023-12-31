Slipknot’s Corey Taylor & Shawn Crahan Sued For Allegedly Profiting Off Joey Jordison’s Death

Home News Jordan Rizo December 31st, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan have found themselves in a predicament that no one would want to be in. According to Heavy Consequence, the musicians have been sued by the estate of Joey Jordinson for allegedly profiting off of the drummer’s passing. The news source mentions how the lawsuit was originally filed in June, but it was only recently obtained by other sources such as TMZ and Blabbermouth.

In their description, Heavy Consequence explains that Taylor and Crahan allegedly failed to return around 22 items that belonged to Jordinson, some of which were musical instruments and wardrobe pieces. The members of Slipknot supposedly used the drummer’s items in a traveling Slipknot museum that would profit off of Jordinson’s fan base. Moreover, throughout the article, the news source emphasizes how the main issue was that Taylor and Crahan had allegedly promised to return Jordinson’s belongings after his death.

Heavy Consequence describes that the musicians made a written agreement in which they allegedly ensured they would return Jordinson’s belongings, shortly after kicking him out of the band back in 2013. In exchange, Taylor and Crahan looked forward to the late drummer’s promise to release “certain claims against them”. Without a doubt, the passing of Jordinson is a tragic reality, and the accusations and lawsuit create more tension around the already sensitive topic.