Corey Taylor Comments Publicly On Joey Jordison’s Passing

Corey Taylor, the singer of the famous heavy metal band Slipknot, has publicly opened up about the death of the group’s former drummer Joey Jordison who passed in late July.

Although the band had released a statement following Jordison’s death, Taylor had not yet talked about the passing publicly until his interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk.

According to Consequence, Taylor said that “It’s been tough, man. Our first concern was obviously his family, so we reached out immediately to make sure that they were okay, to let them know if they needed anything from us, they could absolutely ask,” Taylor continued. “It’s a damn tragedy. He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this.”

Jordison was 46 years old at the time of his passing. Slipknot had parted ways with him in 2013 without giving a specified reason for his departure. However, in an interview with Metal Hammer, Jordison speculated that the band had misinterpreted his neurological disorder of acute transverse myelitis for substance abuse.

In his interview with Eddie Trunk, Taylor attempted to divert the controversy surrounding Jordison’s removal from the group and instead focus on the drummer’s impressive legacy.

“I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it’s, like, we’re not gonna talk about that, because I’d rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going,” said Taylor. “Just the fact that he’s not here now, it’s still — I still can’t believe it.”

Taylor recently recovered from COVID-19 and stated that he only has three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming album. As of now, the release is slotted for 2022.

