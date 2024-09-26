Devin Townsend Announces Exclusive One-Time Performance Of The Moth With Accompanying Symphony Orchestra

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Devin Townsend will perform at De Oosterpoort in Groningen, where he will perform the rock opera The Moth together with the Noord Nederlands Orkest Symphony orchestra. The show is exclusive and will only be performed in Groningen. Also, the performance will not be staged anywhere else in the world.

Townsend is known for his fusion of metal, progressive rock and ambient music. With a career spanning more than 30 years, the artist has pushed the boundaries of musical genres and collaborated with world-famous orchestras, by establishing an unparalleled artistic legacy. Ticket sales start Friday, September, 27, at 5:00 p.m. at www.spotgroningen.nl.

The Moth has been in the making for over a decade and Townsend has been building towards it for 30 years. And now, the musician is ready to bring it to life. Townsend will share the stage at De Oosterpoort in Groningen with no less than seventy musicians from the Noord Nederlands Orkest, a sixty-member choir and the artist‘s own band that includes Mike Keneally, Joseph Stephenson, Darby Todd and James Leach.

Also, The Moth tells the story of the human experience from birth to death, comparable to the transformation of a caterpillar into a moth. It symbolizes the human quest for meaning and offers perspectives on the fear of death through analogy and narrative.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat