Devin Townsend Cautions Musicians Against Writing Music “Just So You Can Be Seen”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Canadian Singer, Devin Townsend, shares inspirational advice when it comes to the creation of music that undoubtedly touches aspiring musicians. Even current musicians that are currently in the music industry can benefit from Townsend’s advice, which encourages utilizing music to change the world and help people, rather than solely focusing on one’s selfish and personal benefit. According to Blabbermouth, the Canadian singer, songwriter and producer went on a recent interview with “Interviewing The Legends With Ray Shasho”, in which he took the opportunity to share his mindset on creating music.

In his statement, Townsend was very adamant on creating music to feel a sense of service for others, and help people express their own emotions, rather than making music just “to be seen”. In particular, the Canadian Singer comments, “And so if people are affected by the music, then I’m grateful for the music, for being there rather than feeling a sense of pride on a personal level”. As he explains, Townsend’s main goal with his music is to use it as a vehicle to enable listeners to relate to what he is singing about, and feel ‘affected’ in a manner that assists them in overcoming their own emotions and relating their experiences to the music.

With that being said, Townsend is encouraging other artists to use their talent, passion and platform to help change the world and touch people’s hearts. Like he mentions, that is when the music becomes extremely powerful and important, which is when people enjoy the song not just for how catchy it is or for the beat, but for the message. In all honesty, Townsend’s advice and reflection reminds the listener of what is truly important in life, which is spreading love and care rather than personal success that does not have the same lasting impact on the world.