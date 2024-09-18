Devin Townsend Shares Epic New Single & Video “Jainism”

Home News Hunter Graham September 18th, 2024 - 6:45 PM

Canadian musical polymath and metal icon Devin Townsend has just released his latest single, “Jainism,” along with an accompanying video from his upcoming album PowerNerd, slated for release on October 25th. According to Blabbermouth, Townsend composed the music for this album in just 11 days, a notable departure from his usual meticulous approach to songwriting.

The song’s title refers to Jainism, a religion prominent in Southeast Asian cultures, particularly in India. Practitioners of Jainism hold the sacredness of life in all forms—plants, insects, and all beings—to be of utmost importance. Both the song and video carry a similar reverence for nature and devotion to life, exploring themes of overcoming inner and outer struggles.

Musically, “Jainism” features a post-metal sound, with Townsend’s distinct haunting melancholy threading through the lyrics. The song delves into themes of isolation, desolation, and existential dread, with Townsend’s powerful vocals expressing a desperate plea for release from anguish. He frequently connects the individual battle with depression to the deterioration of the earth, lamenting, “The world makes a dried-out sound,” before roaring into the chorus with, “All we are is a fading madness.”

Instrumentally, Townsend once again showcases his vast musical range, blending elements of metalcore, industrial, and doom to create a layered, atmospheric track. His ability to merge heavy, aggressive tones with emotionally charged melodies continues to push the boundaries of the genre.

The accompanying video features Townsend amidst a variety of nature-focused footage. Scenes of forests, mountains, insects, and tree trunks are occasionally overlaid with a high-tech grid scan, as if everything is being examined by an advanced alien race. Townsend appears shredding guitar on mountaintops, wailing above the clouds, and blending into natural structures, illustrating the connection between humanity and nature’s shared suffering.

Watch the full song and video for “Jainism” below: