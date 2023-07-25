Devin Townsend Reveals He Wants to Take a Break From Touring to Focus on Long-Talked-About Project ‘The Moth’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 4:01 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during new interview with Metal Blast Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend talked about his recent comment on how he will “come off the road for a couple of years” after the next round of touring to focus on his project called The Moth.

“Because I’ve changed, as we all probably have, on a fundamental level over the past few years with the pandemic and everything. And in order for all these disparate pieces of experiences to coagulate into an identity that I can draw from accurately, I need silence and space. It’s as simple as that. We can keep grinding at the wheel and putting out material without any sort of reflection, and I’ve been doing that for years because there hasn’t been these dramatic shifts. ” said Townsend

The singer adds: “There’s been shifts, of course, throughout the past 10 years — kids getting older or whatever — but there hasn’t been a fundamental shift in the ways that the pandemic has clearly brought about in society and personally. And I feel maybe it’s a failing on the part of my ability to perceive my environment, or maybe it’s just what it is. But if I don’t have time and space to let that coagulate into an identity that I can very clearly articulate creatively, it’s not gonna be right and it’s just gonna be awkward.”

The musician continues with: “I’ve always wanted to make a symphony and I’ve always wanted to make an opera. And just the costs of doing it are so prohibitive that if I choose to do it, which I believe I have, which I know I have, I’ve gotta be damn sure that the perspective that I’m coming at it from is in line with my truth, my realizations. And all of these things just — it takes time. And I haven’t had any time for many years by my own hand — just like record, tour, record, tour, record, tour, record, tour. You know what I mean? It’s just like endless.”

Townsend ends with: “And so when I finally did get a chance to stop, two things came to the front. One — I don’t wanna stop making music. I love it. There’s some people I know that [are] just like, ‘Oh, I realized that I don’t wanna make music anymore.’ I saw GODSMACK say that — ‘We don’t wanna write music anymore.’ And that’s maybe what their realization was during it. But for me, it’s not an option. It’s not like I can turn it off. It’s what I do. It’s my thing.”

The artist released his latest album Lightwork last October and the album was assembled from material that was written during the pandemic. The companion album Nightwork represented Townsend’s reflections on what the artist has gone through.

For Lightwork, Townsend wanted to see what would happen if he included a producer to help guide the selection of material. Townsend chose longtime friend Garth “GGGarth” Richardson to help bring the idea to reality.

