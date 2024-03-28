Devin Townsend Teams Up With OU For Daring New Single “淨化 Purge”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 6:19 PM

Chinese progressive metal band OU has released a brand new single “淨化 Purge” featuring Devin Townsend. The song serves as another preview of their forthcoming second full-length studio album 蘇醒 II: Frailty which is slated to arrive on April 26 via InsideOutMusic.

Commenting on the band’s collaboration with Townsend, they offered, “淨化 Purge is the second track off our second album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, the song was written as a kind of brutal meditation, for added power we asked Devin if he would be willing to sing his first song in Chinese along with Lynn, thankfully he was down, and the result is quite astonishing.”

Townsend himself also spoke about his decision to team up with the band, explaining,”As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan. Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and the band ‘OU’. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this.”

Last year was quite eventful for Townsend who released the third installment of his Devolution series: Empath Live In America in August. He shared a live performance of “Forgive Me” in July ahead of its arrival. Townsend also revealed that he wants to take a break from touring to focus on his long talked about project The Moth. Che Aimee Dorval has also since teased new music from Casualties of Cool, of which Townsend is part of.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat