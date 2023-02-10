Devin Townsend Announces “Ziltoid The Omniscient” Comic Book Series

Home News Trisha Valdez February 10th, 2023 - 4:55 PM

Devin Townsend, a singer-songwriter and founder of the metal band Strapping Young Lad has just announced exciting news about the release of a comic series. This new comic series is called, Ziltoid the Omniscient.

Townsend is best known for his experimental approach to anything that he does, and now he has brought that energy to the world of comics. Ziltoid the Omniscient is a tied-in series from Incendium and Opus Comics.

According to Blabbermouth Townsend said, “I’m thrilled to see the Ziltold universe continue to take shape with this new comic book series, detailing his origin story and shedding light of the enigma that is Ziltoid the Omniscient.”

He continues by saying, “Ziltoid exists! He’s awkward and nerdy, and he may just hold the key to what makes up the universe’s ultimate cup of coffee! Enjoy, there’s much more to come.”

Townsend’s comic is based on his solo album Ziltoid the Omniscient, which was released in 2007. The concept of the album was an extraterrestrial being named Ziltold, in search for the perfect cup of coffee.

After being appalled by the taste of earth’s coffee and summons his warlocks to attack earth.

The creative and fun he has with his art is impeccable, and according to Blabbermouth, “Ziltold has inspired many forms of merchandise, such as a follow-up album in 2014, a one-off extra special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2015 and now a comic book series.”

Ziltoid is a sci-fi thrilling rock opera, he is a character that anyone can love, and people will just enjoy his presence. This new comic book series is said to be released in April at Opus Comics’, there will also be a limited -edition book version for Townsend fans.

