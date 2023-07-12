Devin Townsend Shares Live Performance of “Forgive Me” From Upcoming Release of Empath Live In America

Home News Roy Lott July 12th, 2023 - 9:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Devin Townsend has shared the latest release in his Devolution series – ‘Empath Live In America’, which will be released on August 4. The Devolution series so far has comprised some unique live performances and this one is no different. ‘Empath Live In America’ is a documentary of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

“This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic” said Townsend. “It was a stripped back version of the ‘Order of Magnitude’ band (without choir and a few other members…), but as i try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night.” He continues to say It’s a raw and off-kilter performance and I’m thrilled to have documented it. Until the next ‘real’ release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour.” Check out the Townsend perform the Casualties Of Cool track ‘Forgive Me’ below.

Townsend released his latest high-fidelity effort Lightwork earlier this year. While reflecting on his 30 years in the music industry, he revealed that he began Lightwork during the pandemic, which played an active role in his process. Townsend said that he “consciously made something that was more productive.”

In February, he announced a new comic book series called Ziltoid the Omniscient. “I’m thrilled to see the Ziltold universe continue to take shape with this new comic book series, detailing his origin story and shedding light of the enigma that is Ziltoid the Omniscient,” said Townsend. The series is out now.