Pulp Live Debut New Song “Farmer’s Market” During LA Show

According to stereogum.com, rock band Pulp are on their first North American tour in 12 years and they have taken to debuting new songs at some of those shows including “Spike Island” in Chicago, “My Sex” in Toronto and “Got To Have Love” in Brooklyn. Last night, the band performed at the Hollywood Palladium, where they played another new one tune.

The Pulp song to have a first live debut is called “Farmer’s Market and Jarvis Cocker told the crowd that the tune is “partly written about a place in LA, actually some farmer’s market, I can’t remember where it is.” Cocker dedicated the track to his wife, who was in the building that evening. s new song, it is a soft and stirring slow jam. Pulp will play two more L.A. shows this week before they are back at the Hollywood Palladium tonight.