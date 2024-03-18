Pulp Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 18th, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Pulp have announced a few 2024 North American dates on their reunion tour taking place this fall. Continuing the Britpop icons’ “This Is What We Do for an Encore Tour,” the North American tour kicks off on September 8th in Chicago. Pulp will also be stopping in Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco as well as the currently slated finale in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, March 20.

“So, the encore continues,” shared frontman Jarvis Cocker in a statement. “The songs came back to life, and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”

Pulp also recently announced their first Netherlands performance in more than 20 years, going down on May 24th at AFAS Live, and will play headlining sets at festivals like Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Porto this spring and summer.

Last May, Pulp played their first show in 11 years at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, England. Thus far, they have released a pair of new songs “Hymn of the North” and “Background Noise” on the tour.

Pulp 2024 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto

06/20 – Kallithéa, GR @ Release Athens 2024

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium