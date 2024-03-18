Pulp Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Pulp have announced a few 2024 North American dates on their reunion tour taking place this fall. Continuing the Britpop icons’ “This Is What We Do for an Encore Tour,” the North American tour kicks off on September 8th in Chicago. Pulp will also be stopping in Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco as well as the currently slated finale in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, March 20.
“So, the encore continues,” shared frontman Jarvis Cocker in a statement. “The songs came back to life, and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”
Pulp also recently announced their first Netherlands performance in more than 20 years, going down on May 24th at AFAS Live, and will play headlining sets at festivals like Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Porto this spring and summer.
Last May, Pulp played their first show in 11 years at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, England. Thus far, they have released a pair of new songs “Hymn of the North” and “Background Noise” on the tour.
Pulp 2024 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/20 – Kallithéa, GR @ Release Athens 2024
08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium