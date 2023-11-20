Pulp Shares New Song “Background Noise” Live in Mexico

Home News Kennedy Huston November 20th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

English rock band Pulp debuted their new song “Background Noise” in a performance this past Friday night. Live at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, the group delivered a sultry performance as frontman Jarvis Cocker channeled his inner David Bowie.

Cocker introduced the song by sharing, “I’d also like to dedicate it to my girlfriend who is watching from over there…and it’s called ‘Background Noise.” The song began with a subtle introduction of the keys and drums which was soon joined by spoken lyrics and later supported by the rest of the band on guitar, bass and drums. Cocker and the group then melt into a passionate rock ballad, belting the lyrics, “Love turns into background noise / Like this ringing in my ears / Like the buzzing of the fridge / You only notice when it disappears.”

Formed in 1978, Pulp reunited for a string of shows across the UK and Ireland for the first time in nearly a decade. Back in July, the English rock group debuted a new song entitled “Hymn Of The North”, which was their first time performing an unheard and unreleased song since their 2001 album We Love Life. Perhaps the band is experiencing a reawakening, getting back into the bustling grind of performing live.

According to NME, the band will play their last scheduled gig this New Year’s Eve at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. In regards to this event, Cocker shares, “When your grandkids ask, ‘Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?’ What will your answer be? Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.” Tickets are on sale now and are selling quickly, so be sure to grab your’s soon.