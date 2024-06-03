PJ Harvey & Pulp Dedicate “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love” & “Something Changed” To Steve Albini During Primavera Sound

Home News Morgan Schmitz June 3rd, 2024 - 12:42 PM

In light of legendary producer Steve Albini’s passing, PJ Harvey paid a tribute to Steve at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Bill Pearis of Brooklyn Vegan reported, Albini’s band Shellac was scheduled to play the event. In their absence, many bands in attendance performed a tribute out of respect for Albini and his contributions to the music culture.

One of Albini’s more high profile jobs was Harvey’s 1993 album, “Rid of Me” Talking to Stereogum, Harvey addressed the crowd on Saturday, “I would like to sing this next song in memory of Steve Albini. Steve should have been here for this festival, and it would be nice if you all think of him.” The tune was “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love,” from 2004’s Uh Huh Her.

Prior to Saturday, the band Pulp who collaborated with Albini on 2007’s Further Complications. Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker said, “This tour has been a strange one, We started in the UK…and it’s the first that we’ve done without Steve Mackey our bassist. He passed away, and I’d like to dedicate this song to him. There’s another Steve that passed away recently, Steve Albini. I know that there’s a stage now named after him at the festival. If you’re named Steve, don’t worry, This is a song about life, really. When you meet a certain person, they change your life and it goes in a direction you could never ever think of.” The song they played in tribute was called “Something Changed” from 1995’s Different Class.