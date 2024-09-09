Pulp Live Debut Brand New Track “Spike Island” During Chicago Show

Home News Lauren Rettig September 9th, 2024 - 7:30 PM

While Oasis has been reuniting, Pulp, whom many dub the “anti-Oasis,” has been playing a handful of North America shows this month. The setlists have been full of old fan favorites, but not exclusively.

The band debuted a song titled “A Sunset” last month at Helsinki’s Flow Festival, and on September 8, Pulp debuted yet another song titled “Spike Island” during their Chicago performance. Watch the video below:

Frontman Jarvis Cocker introduced the song by saying “You just have to make your own mind up about it.” From the audience’s reaction, it seemed as though the new song went over very well.

The groove-laced song is a soft, almost nostalgic tune. The notes from Mark Webber’s guitar cut through the rhythm of Nick Banks’s drums perfectly, while Candida Doyle provides magical background notes on her keyboard.

Overall, the song was a welcome addition to Pulp’s discography. Fans are eager to see what lies in store next.