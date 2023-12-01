Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Highest Earning Song On Spotify In 2023 Beating Out SZA & Harry Styles

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 1st, 2023 - 12:55 PM

Pop singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus’ hit song, “Flowers,” has been the highest-earning song on Spotify in 2023. According to NME, Cyrus’ song has been featured on her recent album, Endless Summer Vacation. Additionally, the single had a record of being the fastest song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. The record was achieved within 112 days.

Given Cyrus’ achievement of earning the highest song streamed, she potentially earned roughly 5.5 million euros, equivalent to 5.6 USD. Behind Cyrus’ “Flowers”, singers SZA and Harry Styles have gained their respective titles of coming in second and third place. SZA, who stands at #2 on Spotify, had her single “Kill Bill” had over 1.4 billion streams in counting. Harry Styles had his single, “As It Was,” with around 2.8 billion streams.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped has various new interactive features for those who use the platform, including a “Me in 2023” section alongside “Sound Town.” There have also been recorded messages from artists to their fans as well.

Recently, the music streaming platform announced new royalty policies. They have also announced that they will no longer provide services in Uruguay. They will no longer provide services in that country due to the latter’s copyright law requiring “equitable remuneration” for the music artists.