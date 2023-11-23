Miley Cyrus Live Debuts “Flowers” & New Untitled Song

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 10:20 AM

According to nme.com, 10 months after its release, artist Miley Cyrus has finally given her smash hit “Flowers” its live debut during a private performance at Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont. While wearing a black gown, Cyrus performed the song while being backed by a modest piano accompaniment in front of an intimate crowd at the famed hotel on October 21. To help capture the magical moment, Pop Crave went on social media with following statement and video: “Miley Cyrus delivers first ever live performance of her Grammy-nominated smash hit “Flowers” at an invite-only event held at the Chateau Marmont.”

During the performance Cyrus used her humor by interspersed ad-libs between the song’s lines. Before launching into the chorus, the artist teased the crowd by stating: “I don’t know how you guys can sing along while recording!” Then in the second verse, Cyrus punctuated the lyrics “match the roses that you left” by adding, “Now they’re dead!”

Also during her performance the singer also debuted an untitled new track during the event. The emotional ballad sees Cyrus belting out the words “Don’t leave me high/ Don’t let me down/ ‘Cause I want you more.” PopCrave went on social media to post the following video and statement: “Miley Cyrus performs a new song at a private event in Los Angeles.”

