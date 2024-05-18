Miley Cyrus Officially Releases Cover Of “Psycho Killer” From Everyone’s Getting Involved Talking Heads Tribute Album

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 18th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Qu’est-ce que c’est? Miley Cyrus joins the ranks of several artists in a collective tribute album to The Talking Heads. Her cover of Psycho Killer was released for streaming everywhere this weekend.

The original song came out in 1977 and had a classic punk feel vis a vis the Clash. Miley’s interpretation however, leans more into the sonic palate of artists like Lady Gaga and Madonna. The track has a relentless industrial drum beat that would fit in just about any nightclub. Despite having the same lyrics and song structure, Miley makes this song her own. This is not a carbon-copy of the original by any means.

Everyone’s Getting Involved is out now via A24 music. A24 acquired the worldwide rights to Stop Making Sense and brought it back to theaters around the world this past fall in a restored 4K print. The film set an IMAX record for highest-grossing live event, and surpassed the gross from its original 10-month U.S. theatrical run within a matter of weeks. A24 kicked off a new theatrical residency for Stop Making Sense on Jan. 27th, with monthly screenings on tap in such cities as Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco leading into the 40th anniversary of its original premiere this summer.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense track listing:

1. Psycho Killer – Miley Cyrus

2. Heaven – The National

3. Thank You For Sending Me An Angel – Blondshell

4. Found A Job – The Linda Lindas

5. Slippery People – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

6. Burning Down the House – Paramore

7. Life During Wartime – Dj Tunez

8. Making Flippy Floppy– Teezo Touchdown

9. Swamp – Jean Dawson

10. What A Day That Was – The Cavemen.

11. This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

12. Once In A Lifetime – Kevin Abstract

13. Genius Of Love – Toro y Moi (feat Brijean)

14. Girlfriend is Better- girl in red

15. Take me to the River– Lorde