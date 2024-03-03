Miley Cyrus & Pharrell Williams Collab On New Song and Video “Doctor (Work For It)”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 3rd, 2024 - 11:18 AM

Pop artist Miley Cyrus has just released her new single “Doctor (Work It Out)”, a dance-pop number that features a collaboration with Pharrell Williams. This is Cyrus’s first official release of 2024 and the first collaboration with Williams in 10 years since 2014s Bangerz (most notably on “Come Get It Bae”).

The single was initially written and recorded by Cyrus with co-writing and production by Williams for her fourth studio album Bangerz, but was not included on the final track list. Over decade later, the track was reworked and re-recorded and was previewed at a Paris Fashion Week fall-winter show on January 16, 2024. Later on, February 27, Cyrus announced the single’s title and shared a promotional image and 30-second snippet on her social media. The single itself is a glam rock/pop bop with a pulsating funk bass hook. Adding in Cyrus’s vocals that give the track the thrills and spills that make it engaging.

In article for Pitchfork, Cyrus elaborates more on the song’s early origins. “We just believed so much in timing and in everything happening when it’s supposed to. And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time.”

Watch the video for Miley Cyrus new single “Doctor (Work It Out)” below.