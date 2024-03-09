Miley Cyrus Performs Powerful Rendition of Talking Heads “Psycho Killer

Home News Cristian Garcia March 9th, 2024 - 9:01 PM

Miley Cyrus recently performed a powerhouse rendition of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer”. The 1977 classic from their debut album, was performed during a striped-down set at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The pop star began her version of “Psycho Killer” with alternative lyrics before launching into the track’s chorus. Her take on the art punk classic is more stripped down take where Cyrus re-textualizes the song about a serial killer whose very sophisticated but loses control turns it on its head about a Stockholm syndrome relationship with the serial killer and their victim. The angular guitar work of the original is also substituted by a more jaunting acoustic background, where Cyrus goes on to proclaim her confused love for her captor.

As noted in article from Consequence of Sound, the live cover comes after it was announced in January that Cyrus will appear in upcoming tribute album of Talking Head’s Stop Making Sense from A24. The project will see artists such as Paramore, Lorde and The National covering songs from the band’s soundtrack to their 1984 concert film, which is approaching it’s 40th anniversary this year.

Interestingly last year Cyrus and Talking Heads singer David Byrne took the stage together at the top of 2023 during her annual New Year’s Eve Special. The two performed David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance and Byrne’s own “Everybody’s Coming to My House”.

Watch Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Psycho Killer” below.

Miley Cyrus singing a new song that samples “Psycho Killer” 👀 pic.twitter.com/y1qQFxKmk2 — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) March 7, 2024