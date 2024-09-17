Deftones Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With The Mars Volta

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Today, rock band Deftones has announce their 2025 North American Tour, which marks their first headline run since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will canvas the country with stops at legendary arenas from coast to coast. The tour kicks off at Moda Center in Portland, OR, on February 25, Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, on March 6, Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on April and concludes at TD Garden in Boston, MA, on April 8. The Mars Volta and Fleshwater join the bill as special guests.

Tickets will be available starting with the official Deftones pre sale going live on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 19, at 11:59 p.m. local time, with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater hosting coinciding artist pre sale windows. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The news of the upcoming tour follows a busy year for the band, highlighted by standout performances at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza. Deftones also joined System Of A Down for a massive sold out event at Golden Gate Park with 50,000 fans in attendance.

Deftones Tour Dates

2/25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/1 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/4 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

3/6 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL – United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA – TD Garden

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat