Deftones Performs “Combat” For First Time In 13 Years During Coachella Set

Home News Bella Rothman April 14th, 2024 - 5:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Deftones took the Coachella stage on Friday, with a 12-song set that still has fans talking. Ranging from their classic catalog hits to alternative covers the electricity the band created out in the desert was undeniable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deftones (@deftones)

The set consisted of songs such as “Digital Bath”, “Feitcera”, “Ohms” and more. The band had a couple moments that made the show a legendary one starting with performing their 2006 hit “Combat”. This metal fan favorite has only been performed once before in 2011 and created an electric atmosphere when it took the stage again.

“Combat” is off the bands 5th studio album Saturday Night Wrist and has over six million streams on Spotify. With Coachella being the band’s first live performance of 2024, catching this rare song created an even more memorable experience for the crowd.

The set was also an unforgettable one for the band when they covered “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get Want I Want” by The Smiths. This classic Smiths song is one of the most popular in their discography and has a sulky alternative vibe that the Deftones cover absolutely captured.

To cap off the night, lead vocalist Chinco Moreno confirmed that the band will be putting out a new album in the coming months.

Moreno told KROQ “We want it to be great. I think that’s most important. But it is coming, and, yeah it’s really good. We’re really excited with what we’ve been working on.”