HEALTH Share Euphoric New Video For Cover Of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)”

Los Angeles industrial rock band HEALTH has dropped a mesmerizing new music video for the cover and rendition of Deftones’ 1997 classic, “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” as reported by The PRP. This release is a continuation of the band’s exploration of dark, atmospheric sounds to build upon their contribution to Spotify’s Singles series of the same song earlier this year. The video, directed by Richie Valdez, adds a new dimension to the cover, creating a visually stunning complement to the brooding intensity of the track.

HEALTH’s rendition of “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” stays true to the haunting rock spirit of the original with the band’s musical sound. The cover features heavy, distorted guitars and isolating electronic beats that create a dense, layered sound. The vocals are ethereal yet intense, highlighted by the empty spaces within the track, creating a new perspective to the melancholic lyrics of the original Deftones track about the escape to find peace. HEALTH’s interpretations add a claustrophobic tension to the song, making it a perfect balance of a tribute and reimagining.

The music video is a captivating blend of muted colors and slow-motion effects, creating a dreamlike and surreal atmosphere that draws viewers in from the very first frame. The primary focus is on the band’s intense and passionate performance, capturing every beat and emotion with close-ups and sweeping camera movements. The video seamlessly integrates cuts of the audience, highlighting their reactions and immersing viewers in the experience of a live show. The crowd is shown swaying, cheering, and losing themselves in the music throughout the video. Each shot is carefully composed to convey the visceral connection between the band and their fans, making it feel like you’re right there in the middle of the action. The video cuts to the ending with the words “You will love each other” displayed in bold, red font.

Watch and listen to HEALTH’s “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” here:

Just this month, HEALTH performed at the Grammy Museum. Read about their performance and how the pandemic impacted their creative process in our previous article here. For more on HEALTH, including past stories and updates, check out our previous coverage here.