Desert Daze Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Jack White, The Mars Volta, Power Trip & More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 23rd, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The organizers for Desert Daze music festival have returned with the announcement of their 2024 edition lineup which features Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, Alex G, The Mars Volta and Thundercat in the headlining slots. The event is set to take place at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, California from October 10 through 13.

Many other notable artists will be performing in support of the headliners including Fleet Foxes, 100 gecs, Sleep, Liz Phair, De La Soul, Marc Rebillet, Molchat Doma, The Kills, Floating Points, Power Trip, Beach Fossils, DIIV, Unwound, Death From Above 1979, Shintaro Sakamoto, Danny Brown, All Them Witches, Mount Kimbie, Otoboke Beaver, Say She She, Temples, Converge, Souls Of Mischiefs, Drab Majesty, Alan Sparhawk of Low, Wisp, Charlotte Adigery + Bolis Pupul, Shabaka, Yu Su, Nick Hakim, Sextile, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Rival Consoles, Hinds, Glare, The Chisel, Jesus Piece, Boogarins, Sasami, Sessa, Etran De L’air, Skinshape, Khun Narin, Tropical Fuck Storm, Wine Lips, Marlon Funaki, Archer Oh, Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek, Jjuujjuu, E Arenas, Friko, Snooper, Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, Mariachi Queens Reyna De Los Angeles, Freak Slug, Margaritas Podridas, Glixen and Daiistar.

The 2024 festival will mark the return of the event after plans were previously announced regarding a hiatus in place of what would have been the 2023 edition. The 2022 lineup for Desert Daze consisted of Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and many more.

In other news, headliner Jack White recently surprised released a brand new album exclusively available as vinyl from Third Man Records. He had encouraged fans to rip the record, resulting in a more accessible digital format.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat