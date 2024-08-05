Deftones Play “Passenger” For First Time In Five Years During Intimate Lollapalooza Aftershow

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 6:36 PM

According to nme.com, before their performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend, Deftones played an intimate show in Chicago where they performed “Passenger” for the first time in five years. Taking place on August 1, the intimate show came as the band performed at one of the Chicago festival’s after shows at the Metro.

The news of the gig was announced at the last minute, which quickly captured the attention of fans in the area to visit a venue that only has a limit for 1,100 people. On that night, the Deftones performed hits from their discography, including “Feiticeira,” ‘Change (In The House Of Flies),” “My Own Summer (Shove It)” and “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away).”

But the highlight of the show was when the band surprised the crowd by breaking out the first live performance of “Passenger” in five years. The song is taken from their hit 2000 classic White Pony and was last played live back in 2019.

