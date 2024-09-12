Dua Lipa Announces 2025 ‘Radical Optimism’ International Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

Today, Dua Lipa has announced a global 2025 run on her Radical Optimism Tour with over 40 new dates across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe and the UK. Additionally, South America shows will be announced at a later date. The tour announcement follows Lipa’s highly anticipated debut on the Pyramid Stage as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.

The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off this fall with previously announced shows in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and more before wrapping up on Thursday, December 5 in Seoul, Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome. The 2025 dates begin Thursday, March 20 in Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena and include performances in Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles before concluding in Seattle on Thursday, October 16 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Prior to the tour kickoff in Asia, the artist will headline Austin City Limits in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12. Fans can sign up now for the artist pre sale at dualipa.com. The general on sale begins Friday, September 20 at dualipa.com. The global tour supports Lipa’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released on May 3 through Warner Records. The album went straight to number one in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021.

Radical Optimism Tour Dates

11/5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

11/6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

11/9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

11/13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

11/16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

11/17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

11/20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

11/23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

11/24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

11/27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

11/4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

11/5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

3/20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

3/26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

4/2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

5/11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

5/12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

5/15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

5/16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

5/19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

5/20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

5/23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

5/27 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena

5/28 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena

5/31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

6/1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

6/3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6/4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6/7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

6/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

6/13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

6/20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

6/21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

6/24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

6/27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

9/1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

9/27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

9/30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer