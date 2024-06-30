Dua Lipa Invites Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Onstage To Perform “The Less I Know The Better” and “Houdini” At Glastonbury

Home News Alana Overton June 30th, 2024 - 1:20 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Pop sensation Dua Lipa stunned fans at the Glastonbury performance with an electrifying cover of Tame Impala‘s hit song, “The Less I Know the Better” and “Houndini”, making an even more unforgettable night when she brought the band’s mastermind artist, Kevin Parker, to join her on stage. Parker’s surprise appearance added to the thrill of the show, adding to the exhilarating atmosphere of Dua Lipa’s set.

Dua Lipa expresses her admiration for Kevin Parker, even referring to him as a cherished friend to collaborate with. As she reflected on her show, she shared her excitement about fulfilling another dream by performing with Parker, jokingly adding that she was momentarily a part of Tame Impala. According to Spin, Dua Lipa describes Parker as “‘Someone I who I feel very lucky to call my friend. Someone who I’ve been very, very lucky to work with. And as far as making dreams come true go, I’m just going to add another one to the list tonight of this already unf*ckingbelievable evening. Because tonight, I get to pretend that I’m in Tame Impala.'” The overall unforgettable collaboration between Dua Lipa and Kevin Parker was truly a testament to two musical powerhouses joining together. As Dua Lipa continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, moments like this showcases her ability to surprise and entertain, solidifying her status as a powerhouse performer in the music industry.