Austin City Limits Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182 & More

Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 12:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182 and Pretty Lights will headline Austin City Limits Music Festival. The stand out lineup of the season will also feature performances from Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster The People, Kehlani, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, CAAMP, Dominic Fike, The Marías, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Chappell Roan, Porter Robinson, Fletcher, Something Corporate, David Shaw and many more.

Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, Kevin Abstract, That Mexican OT, Mickey Guyton, Penny & Sparrow , Chance Peña, Dexter And The Moonrocks, Bob Schneider, Asleep At The Wheel, whookilledkenny, Kalu & The Electric Joint, The Droptines, Jon Muq, Daiistar, Ricks haw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Late Night Drive Home, Theo Lawrence, Chief Cleopatra, West 22nd, Chaparelle and others will be performing as well.

The nine stage, two weekend music celebration will take place October 4-6 and October 13-15. Three day tickets for both weekends will go on sale at 12 p.m. CT today at www.aclfestival.com. Three day general admission tickets, Three day GA+ Tickets, Three Day VIP, Platinum Tickets and Hotel Packages will go on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at www.aclfestival.com.

Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down. One day Tickets will be available at a later date. Music fans ages eight and under are welcome free of charge to all general admission areas with a ticketed adult. Austin Kiddie Limits programming information will be announced later this summer.

