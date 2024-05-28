Dua Lipa Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza: “Burning Children Alive Can Never Be Justified”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 7:18 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to billboard.com, earlier today Dua Lipa shared an Artists for Ceasefire graphic with the hashtag “#AllEyesOnRafah” on her Instagram Story and wrote the words: “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

According to The Associated Press, Lipa’s post follows heels of Israel’s recent bout of airstrikes west of Rafah, which reportedly killed at least 37 people between Monday and Tuesday. Many of those civilians had already been displaced from their home territories as a result of Israel’s ongoing attack, which has now killed a total of over 36,000 Palestinians since October.

More displaced Palestinians were also killed on Sunday when strikes in the same area triggered a deadly fire that engulfed parts of a refugee camp. Israeli leaders have reportedly argued that the violent acts in Rafah are “crucial to ensuring Hamas’s return of the hostages taken in the October 7 attacks,” according to Billboard.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer