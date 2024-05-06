Dua Lipa Live Debuts “Happy For You” During Surprise NYC Show

Home News James Reed May 6th, 2024 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa has performed a surprise set in Times Square, New York. On May 6, Lipa performed at the crossing of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue, One Times Square Plaza in New York City, with the show open and free to all who were able to attend. The set was announced just hours before, with the singer writing on X: “8.30PM EST, ONE TIMES SQUARE PLAZA 43RD STREET AND 7TH AVE, I HAVE A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YOU, SEE YOU SOON.”

The performance consisted of four songs, beginning with “Training Season,” followed by “Houdini.” She then sang Radical Optimism closing track “Happy For You” and ended her set with “Illusion.”

The performance comes after Dua Lipa pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, where she hosted and performed as well. For her performance, she played “Illusion” and debuted “Happy For You.”

During her opening monologue on SNL, Lipa made light of the situation where her dancing at the BRIT Awards in 2018 became a meme. Lipa performed “New Rules” at that year’s ceremony in a performance which many thought were lackluster. A video posted of the set went on to result in a comment, which is now a viral meme: “I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!”

On Saturday, Lipa joked about the judgements people had of her in the monologue. Regarding the meme, she stated: ‘I didn’t give you anything. I gave you the greatest meme of all time. Now I’m here, I’m hosting, I’m performing, I’m making the wigs, I’m dealing Adderall to the writers, I’m doing it all. So tonight, I promise you I’m going to give you everything!”