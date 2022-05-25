Glastonbury Festival Bans Sale Of Single-Use Plastic Bottles At 2022 Performances

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 25th, 2022 - 6:44 PM

In a time of uncertainty about what the environment will look like in the next couple of years, efforts have been made to reduce toxic waste and reverse the harmful effects on our land. Glastonbury Festival is doing its part to keep the land safe and protected by banning sales of single-use plastic bottles, per NME.

Beginning in 1970 in England, Glastonbury Festival is a music festival that occurs for five days and features contemporary performing arts, including pop music, jazz, theatre, defame, circus, poetry, painting, sculpting and so much more. The festival previously included artists such as Jorja Smith, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and HAIM. As a way to encourage and influence the youth, the Glastonbury festival first introduced the banning of single-use plastic bottles policy in 2019, which, appeared to save 1.7 million bottles from landfills. Emily Eavis, the co-organizer and daughter of the festival’s founder, Michael Eavis, confirmed that single-use plastic bottles will not be sold on sight at the festival this year.

Eavis created a post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that told festivalgoers about the new policy. The festival is set to run from June 22 to June 26 this year, and Eavis suggested that everyone bring a reusable water bottle to fill up while in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis)

Ending the post with “Reuse. Reduce. Respect.” certainly signifies the importance of this policy, as well as the festival’s understanding of their impact on toxic waste. The festival continues to set the standard for art, culture, and respect.