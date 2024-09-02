Snail Mail Covers “Supersonic” During Central Park Show In Celebration Of Oasis Reunion

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 11:51 AM

According to stereogum.com, some people are excited about the Oasis reunion and Lindsey Jordan, a fan of Oasis, is spreading the joy because Snail Mail played a free set in New York’s Central Park on August 27. The band performed their cover of “Supersonic,” which was a nod to the Gallagher brothers.

Jordan has covered Oasis’s music before, by previously performing “Wonderwall” a handful of times over the years and “Live Forever” once last year. But it looks like Tuesday night’s show, with openers Tim Heidecker and Fenne Lily, is the only time the artist performed “Supersonic” at a show.

Asa whole, the music video is fantastic by how the instrumentation does resemble the original version of “Supersonic” and the the artist’s love for Oasis can be felt through her vocal and guitar performance. The set clearly shows how much Oasis inspired Jordan to become a successful musician.