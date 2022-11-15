Homesick Fest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup Featuring Deafheaven, Snail Mail, Fiddlehead & More

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 15th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony’s Homesick Fest has just announced the initial 2023 lineup, featuring a multitude of diverse underground artists from an array of different genres, including Snail Mail. Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Sheer Mag, Margaritas Podridas, Screaming Females, Nuovo Testamento, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, Tempers, and many more artists “who embody the multifarious and diverse spirit of the underground world” to come.

Check out the flyer for the event below.

Cultivated and created “with the hope of bringing together all kinds of freaks and subversive wanderers for a night of dance and song,” Anthony Anzaldo of the American punk rock band Ceremony, the annual fest has indoctrinated fans from all over the world, with Homefest growing to become a staple and destination event with sold-out installments in Petaluma, Berkeley and Pomona ever since the festival’s initial inception.

In 2023, Anzaldo’s Homesick Fest will return for its fifth year for a special two-night event at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets for the festival will be available for general purchase for the public this Thursday, November 17th, at 12 pm local time. Two-day passes for the festival can be purchased at the UC Theatre: Taube Family Music Hall’s official website.

Deafheaven will also perform at the Netherlands’ Roadburn Festival, a staple of the heavy metal universe, from April 20-23, 2023, next year with artists such as Show Me the Body, the Soft Moon, and more.

Snail Mail has also just announced a new residency they call “Snail Mail’s Valentine Fest,” which will feature five nights of music from the artist from February 5-10, 2023.

