Snail Mail Covers Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight”

Alana Overton August 5th, 2024 - 9:31 PM

Indie sensation Snail Mail has taken on the iconic Smashing Pumpkins’ track “Tonight, Tonight.” This cover showcases Snail Mail’s unique musical style while respecting the enduring legacy of the 90s hit. With her distinct vocals and fresh interpretation, Snail Mail breathes new life into the classic song, delighting both longtime fans of the Smashing Pumpkins and her own growing audience.

The melody of the cover starts slow as she builds into singing the song angelically, delivering a gentle nod to the original song. Her delicate yet powerful rendition captures the emotional depth of the original while adding her own contemporary flair, making it a standout moment in her live performances.

Snail Mail also plans to launch her Summer Tour, starting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire before concluding in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Snail Mail Tour



08-26 – Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Arts Festival

08-27 – New York, NY – Central Park SummerStage *

08-29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage ^

08-30 – Portland, ME – State Theater ^

08-31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms ^

09-01 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stony Pony Summer Stage ^

09-02 – Kingston, PA – Planned Parenthood Show – Doug’s Boardroom

09-04 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion *

09-05 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

09-06 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center @ Wolf Trap ^

09-07 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

09-08 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

with Tim Heidecker & Fenne Lily

^ with Waxahatchee & Tim Heidecker

with Waxahatchee & Greg Mendez