Snail Mail at Great American Music Hall on March 1 & 2

Indie rock musician, Snail Mail, has announced a set of West Coast tour dates this year! She will be making a stop in San Francisco for two nights at the Great American Music Hall on March 1 and 2.

Snail Mail is the solo project of American singer-songwriter and guitarist, Lindsey Erin Jordan. Jordan began the Snail Mail project in 2015 at the age of 15. She quickly gained notoriety through early EPs and shows, eventually being picked up by Sister Polygon Records. By 2017, Jordan was touring with a full band as Snail Mail and would sign to Matador Records, where she has remained since. Her debut album, Lush, was released in June 2018 and was an instant hit, producing hits like, “Pristine,” and “Heat Wave.” The album also produced widespread critical acclaim. She would spend the following year touring on her own as well as with artists like Mac DeMarco and Thundercat.

Snail Mail would only contine to grow following the success of Lush, with sophomore LP, Valentine, arriving in November 2021. The album received critical acclaim similar to its predecessor, only furthering the success of the band. Jordan would go on to curate a hometown festival in Baltimore in early 2023, an idea she would carry over to these new set of dates. Snail Mail will be joined by Narrow Head, Greg Mendez, and Stephen Steinbrink on March 1 and Cola, The Real Pinks and Purples, and The Softies on March 2.

Catch Snail Mail and friends for a two night special event at Great American Music Hall on March 1 and 2! Tickets are available here

Location: Great American Music Hall

Address: 859 O’Farrell St San Francisco, CA, 94109

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $40.00-$45.00